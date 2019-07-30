India News Unnao rape victim battles for life, family stages protest outside hospital The Unnao case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April, 2018. Jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the car in which the 19-year old Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. (PTI) The Unnao case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in April, 2018. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13 last year. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Advocate Mahendra Singh's mother grieves after getting information that her son is in critical condition. Singh was driving car at the time of the accident. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) The woman’s uncle has accused Sengar of planning the accident and alleged that the truck owner is an associate of the MLA. A CBI probe has been ordered in the case. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Echoes of the case were, meanwhile, heard in Parliament as well. The Opposition is trying to corner the government in Lok Sabha over the case. The BJP, however, is yet to take visible action against its MLA. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)