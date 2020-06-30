2 / 6

Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 624 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653. In pic: Separate lanes have been provided for bicycles, vans and rickshaws in Kolkata's Bada Bazaar. This arrangement has been made for easy travel without traffic jams. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)