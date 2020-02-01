5 / 7

Sitharaman can be seen carrying a bahi katha which is a red silk folder, embossed with the golden State emblem. Sitharaman, who ditched the leather briefcase in 2019 for a traditional “bahi khaata” — or red, handmade ledger — had last year said it was “high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own”. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)