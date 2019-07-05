India News Nirmala Sitharaman presents maiden budget for Modi 2.0 government Union Budget 2019: As Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her maiden Budget, the twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs. India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year. (Express photo: Neeraj Priyadarshi) India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year. (Express photo: Neeraj Priyadarshi) The first full-fledged Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, it is likely to further expand welfare measures announced in the interim Budget in February. (Express photo: Neeraj Priyadarshi) The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment had touched a 45-year high, and India had lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year. In the backdrop of BJP’s historic mandate in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the citizens are hopeful that the full-year Budget would further expand the welfare measures announced in the interim Budget. (Express photo: Renuka Puri) The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years. (PTI)