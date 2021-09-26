MUST READ
- Bharat bandh tomorrow: Support grows for farmers' strike
- Yogi Adityanath expands UP Cabinet, adds seven new ministers
- Explained: 5 takeaways from new Punjab Cabinet under CM Channi
- Bishan Singh Bedi’s 75th birthday is gift for family, friends: ‘We got him back’
- Why are people leaving big cities for smaller towns
- How many Dalit authors from Bihar have you read? Here is why you haven't
PM Modi visits Central Vista project construction siteSeptember 26, 2021 11:51:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Yogi Adityanath expands UP Cabinet, adds seven new ministers
- CJI bats for 50% women's reservation in judiciary
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj get release dates
- EntertainmentiPhone ad campaign's Indian connection: How 'Dum Maaro Dum' found attention from world musicians
- TrendingUK girl joins university next to hospital where she defeated cancer, her dad's post goes viral
- Trending'Well played': BBC reporter Phil McCann's name triggers flurry of jokes as he covers petrol crisis
- SportsIPL 2021: Harshal, Chahal guide RCB to a 54-run win against MI
- SportsIPL 2021: Jadeja stars in a cameo role as CSK beat KKR by two wickets
- OpinionMischievous and Fake Crusades
- Quixplained: What is China's Evergrande crisis
- LifestyleVidya Balan amps up her ethnic fashion game in this Banarasi sari
- TechnologyWhat the Surface Duo 2 tells about Microsoft’s ambitions in the smartphone market