1 / 12

As Russian invasion into Ukraine has left its major cities, including its capital Kyiv, under siege, India has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back its citizens stuck in the war-torn country. So far, six evacuation flights have been operated flying back more than 1,000 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine. In pic, a mother receives her daughter after she returned from Ukraine and reached GMDC building, Ahmedabad.