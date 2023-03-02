Election Results 2023: Celebrations galore as BJP wins big in Northeast
Updated: March 2, 2023 22:20 IST
Updated : March 2, 2023 22:20 IST
1 / 10
A clear majority in Tripura, a significant stake in Nagaland and enough power to wield influence in Meghalaya — Thursday’s poll results from the Northeast have came as a significant victory for the BJP. In pic: BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland Assembly elections (PTI Photo)
2 / 10
The win in Tripura was the brightest spot for the BJP today, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. In pic: Tripura CM Manik Saha being felicitated by BJP supporters after the party's win, in Agartala on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
3 / 10
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bishwa Bandhu Sen, along with his supporters, celebrate his victory in the Assembly elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
4 / 10
According to BJP leaders, the overall outcome will boost the morale of party workers particularly because the Congress has almost been wiped out or become a minor player in these three states. (PTI Photo)
5 / 10
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted: “Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state’s growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots.”
6 / 10
National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after his victory in the South Tura Assembly constituency on Thursday. (Express Photo)
7 / 10
PM Narendra Modi addressed party workers at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi to congratulate them on the party's performance in the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
8 / 10
He said that the poll results show to India and the world the people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
9 / 10
In a repeat of proceedings five years ago, the NPP in Meghalaya is likely to ally with the BJP or the United Democratic Party (UDP) — or maybe even both — to form a coalition government. (PTI)
10 / 10
NDPP Secretary General, Abu Metha addressed the press after the party's victory in Nagaland Assembly elections. Metha highlighted the party's commitment to fulfilling its promises and working towards the betterment of the state. (Twitter/@NDPPofficial)