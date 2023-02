6 / 8

In the previous Assembly election, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 18 out of 20 seats in the tribal areas. However, in the current polls, they are facing a formidable opponent in the form of Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. This is because Tipra Motha gained significant popularity in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections two years ago, securing 18 seats out of a total of 30. (Twitter/Spokesperson ECI)