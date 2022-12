2 / 12

Snow and freezing fog is sweeping across parts of the UK and will continue for days to come, forecasters said. heavy snow over the weekend led to delays and cancellations at airports and on public transport. As the country is also struggling through a winter energy crisis, the government has launched an £18m public information campaign called ‘It All Adds Up’ to help people keep energy bills down as the cold winter weather looms. (Reuters)