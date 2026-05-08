TN Congress protests against Governor over refusal to invite TVK to form government
The party cadres held demonstrations across all district headquarters, raising slogans against the Governor and the Union government
May 8, 2026 16:09 IST
May 8, 2026 16:09 IST
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TNCC launched a statewide protest on Friday against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK to form the government despite the party emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Leading the protest at Anna Salai in Chennai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai accused the Raj Bhavan of acting as a “puppet” of the BJP-led Centre (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Chodankar criticised the delay in government formation and alleged that the Governor was acting under influence, stating that he was following Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Addressing TNCC’s exit from the DMK-led alliance, Chodankar rejected allegations of betrayal and said the party had respected the people’s mandate in supporting TVK (Source: Photo by PTI)
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TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai demanded that the Governor immediately invite the single-largest party (TVK) to form the government, stating that constitutional norms must be followed (Source: Photo by PTI)
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TNCC cadres held demonstrations across district headquarters, raising slogans against the Governor and the Union government, demanding respect for the electoral mandate (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The protests come amid a tense political climate in the state, as both the DMK and AIADMK suffered significant losses to TVK and are reportedly exploring tactical manoeuvres to navigate the hung Assembly (Source: Photo by PTI)
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TVK with 108 seats has the support of Congress' five MLAs but the party is still short of five legislators to form government (Source: Photo by PTI)