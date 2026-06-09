TN CM inaugurates special police unit ”Singappen” for enhanced safety to women
The chief minister also flagged off special patrol vehicles for the special force, and he himself drove a vehicle for a short distance
June 9, 2026 20:28 IST
June 9, 2026 20:28 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated a special police unit, 'Singappen,' to provide enhanced safety to women (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Vijay unveiled the insignia for the special force tasked to prevent crimes against women and children, and to provide better safety to them (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The chief minister also flagged off special patrol vehicles for the special force (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In his address, Vijay said that for the first time in the country, drone-based 'patrol' will be undertaken by the special unit for women's safety (Source: Photo by PTI)
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He noted that there will be zero tolerance for crimes against women and assured swift action and tough punishment (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Stating that crimes against women caused deep distress, he said such crimes and the prevalence of drugs--intoxicants were interlinked and underscored that the drug menace must be eradicated (Source: Photo by PTI)
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"As it was neglected for so long, its roots have spread so deeply. I believe I don't need to explicitly tell you who is responsible for ignoring it all these years," he stated (Source: Photo by PTI)
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For the special unit, the chief minister said that over Rs 354 crore is to be allocated in the first phase and in the second phase, 2,500 new posts will be created for the new unit (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The CM inspected a special parade, and he was also accorded a ceremonial police salute (Source: Photo by PTI)
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DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal assured that the police department will put in their best efforts to ensure the safety of women and children. He thanked the CM for inaugurating the new unit (Source: Photo by PTI)