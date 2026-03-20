TMC lists 10 ‘pratigyas’ in 2026 manifesto, focus on women-centric schemes
These 10 pledges include a ₹500 hike in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for women and the launch of healthcare camps in every block of the state
March 20, 2026 19:07 IST
March 20, 2026 19:07 IST
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The Trinamool Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections, outlining 10 key pledges centred on welfare expansion, healthcare outreach and infrastructure development (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Party supremo Mamata Banerjee unveiled the poll document, positioning the commitments as a governance roadmap for the next five years if the party returns to power (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The manifesto placed strong emphasis on social welfare, healthcare access, youth support and agriculture, while targeting the party’s core women voter base, which constitutes a significant share of the electorate (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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At the centre of the pledges was the expansion of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, with a ₹500 increase in monthly assistance aimed at strengthening financial support for women (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Under the revised structure, women from the general category were set to receive ₹1,500 per month, while those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities would receive ₹1,700 through direct transfers (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The party also announced the rollout of ‘Duare Chikitsa’ initiative, under which healthcare camps would be organised annually in every block and town to improve doorstep medical access (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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To address unemployment, the manifesto retained financial assistance for jobless youth under the ‘Banglar Yuva-Sathi’ scheme, offering ₹1,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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Farmers’ welfare featured prominently, with a proposed ₹30,000 crore agriculture budget aimed at strengthening the farming ecosystem and supporting both cultivators and landless workers (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The manifesto further outlined commitments to provide pucca houses and purified drinking water to every household, along with plans for education infrastructure upgrades under the ‘Banglar Shikshayatana’ initiative (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)
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The party also proposed administrative reforms, including the creation of seven new districts, while outlining plans to develop West Bengal as a commercial hub ahead of the two-phase Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4 (Source: Photo by Partha Paul)