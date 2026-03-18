Three children among at least six killed in fire near Palam Metro, several injured
Several people could still be still trapped in the building, the officials said. Fire crews were working to rescue them, Fire officers said
March 18, 2026 13:43 IST
March 18, 2026 13:43 IST
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A fire broke out in a four-storey building near Palam Metro Station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, triggering a large-scale emergency response (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The Delhi Fire Service said it received a distress call around 7 am and immediately rushed multiple teams to the spot, deploying nearly 30 fire tenders to bring the blaze under control. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The building, comprising shops on the lower floors and residential units above, quickly filled with smoke, trapping several occupants inside (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Fire officials confirmed that at least six people, including three children, lost their lives in the incident after being pulled out and taken to hospital (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Several others were rescued from the burning structure and admitted to nearby hospitals, with at least seven reported injured (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Authorities said some individuals attempted to escape the flames by jumping from the building, and were later hospitalised with injuries (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Rescue teams, including fire personnel and police, continued search operations amid fears that more people could still be trapped inside the premises (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The building, owned by Rajendra Kashyap, housed clothing and cosmetics shops on the lower floors, with families residing on the upper levels (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Senior officials, including Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, expressed concern over the incident, while a magisterial inquiry was ordered to determine the cause (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The fire adds to a series of recent blaze incidents reported across Delhi in March, raising concerns over fire safety in residential and commercial structures (Source: Photo by PTI)