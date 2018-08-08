Thousands mourn the demise of Kalaignar, politicians and actors pay homeage
Advertisement
Best of Express
- After PM rally fiasco, BJP wants to fly drone at Amit Shah's Kolkata meeting
- Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Manju Verma quits as minister, says husband will come out clean
- Do not play smart with us, will render you homeless: SC to Amrapali Group
- Delhi: Day after kanwarias vandalise car, police claim vehicle occupants slapped one of them
- How a set of tweets resulted in Saudi Arabia snapping ties with Canada
- EntertainmentKamal Haasan: My brother sensed that I would enter politics after watching Thevar Magan
- EntertainmentPooja Dadwal on overcoming tuberculosis: If I survived the ordeal, it is only because of Salman Khan
- EntertainmentSacred Games directors on second season: It will happen when it's supposed to happen
- EntertainmentI am the best mother I can be: Sunny Leone
- SportsClamour grows for Pujara's inclusion in Lord's Test
- SportsSri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE 4th ODI
- SportsI didn't lose gold, I won silver: PV Sindhu
- TechnologyMi A2 launched in India for price of Rs 16,999; pre-order opens tomorrow
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi A2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Price is Rs 16,999, specifications, and features
- TechnologyPartial Solar Eclipse 2018: When will it take place and what is it?
- LifestyleMumbai fisherman sell fish worth Rs 5.5 lakh; here's why it's so expensive
Advertisement