DMK stalwart and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling illness for a long time. Wheelchair-bound since 2009, and retired from politics since October 2016, Karunanidhi’s health condition worsened on July 26 when he developed fever and urinary tract infection. Kalaignar, as he was fondly called by his peers, joined politics at the age of 14. He was a rationalist and atheist mentored by Periyar E V Ramasamy and C N Annadurai, the torchbearers of Dravidian politics and the “self-respect movement” in the state since the 1920s. He became chief minister for the first time in 1969, after the death of Annadurai, who founded the DMK. (Express Photo)