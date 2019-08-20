India News Thousands evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna breaches danger mark On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana. The Yamuna river in Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level at 206 metres at 11 am, PTI reported. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) People living in the floodplain of the river have been moved to over 22,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies at safer places. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have shut the old iron Yamuna Bridge for vehicular and rail traffic. (PTI) On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.(PTI) Last year, the water level in Yamuna had touched 205.5 metres. In 1978, the year Delhi saw its worst floods, water had reached the 207.49m. (PTI) Evacuation from the Yamuna floodplains is an annual exercise, but officials got a short window this year because of a sudden increase of water in the Yamuna after heavy rainfall in the hills. (PTI)