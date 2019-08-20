Toggle Menu Sections
Thousands evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna breaches danger markhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/thousands-evacuated-in-delhi-as-yamuna-breaches-danger-mark-5919850/

Thousands evacuated in Delhi as Yamuna breaches danger mark

On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

The Yamuna river in Delhi continued to swell on Tuesday and was flowing above the danger level at 206 metres at 11 am, PTI reported. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

People living in the floodplain of the river have been moved to over 22,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies at safer places. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have shut the old iron Yamuna Bridge for vehicular and rail traffic. (PTI)

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.(PTI)

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

Last year, the water level in Yamuna had touched 205.5 metres. In 1978, the year Delhi saw its worst floods, water had reached the 207.49m. (PTI)

weather, delhi yamuna river water level today, yamuna water level today, yamuna water level today live, yamuna water level today in delhi, delhi flood news, delhi flood news, delhi weather today, weather forecast today, delhi yamuna river water level, yamuna river water level today, weather today, today weather, delhi rains, delhi weather

Evacuation from the Yamuna floodplains is an annual exercise, but officials got a short window this year because of a sudden increase of water in the Yamuna after heavy rainfall in the hills. (PTI)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android