The Taxi Driver: Rajendra Prasad Pal started driving a black-and-yellow Fiat way back in 1996. By sheer chance, he had once parked near Congress House and later that evening few bar dancers requested him to drop them to a nearby bar. He started frequenting the neighbourhood and his income started touching more than Rs 10,000 a month in those days. Pal realised sticking to dance bars was his best bet. The ban affected him as well. Now, Pal earns only a little more than what he used to earn back then. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)