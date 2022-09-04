Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was died on Sunday in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 12th July, 2016, Mumbai)
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two sons. (Express Archives)
Mistry, son of Pallonji Mistry, the owner of Shapoorji Pallonji group and the biggest stakeholder in the Tata group, was appointed the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. He was the chairman of Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. (Express Archives)
Mistry was the second person outside the Tata family to head the Tata group. In Picture: Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry attend the 73rd Tata Chemicals Limited AGM at Birla Matoshri Mumbai. (Express Archives)
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the untimely death of businessman Cyrus Mistry was “shocking”. “He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry,” the Prime Minister tweeted. (Express Archives)
Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairman on October 24, 2016, and was also removed subsequently as a director on the board of the holding company on February 6, 2017. (Express Archives)
A Civil Engineer from London’s prestigious Imperial College, Mistry was involved in the family’s flagship construction business before he left it to join the Tatas. (Express Archives)
Mistry had effected several changes in the business practices, due to which capital expenditure increased but returns to shareholders decreased. (Express Archives)
Mistry replaced the trusted hands of Ratan Tata and his proposed sale of Tata Steel port plant in the UK was seen as harming the goodwill earned by Tata abroad. (Express Archives)
Tributes poured in for the former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry as Nitin Gadkari, Smiriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor and business tycoons like Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka expressed their condolences. (Express Archives)