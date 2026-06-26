Tamil Nadu CM Vijay runs 6 km anti-drug marathon with thousands in Chennai
The 52-year-old Vijay, clad in athletic gear and sporting coolers, completed the entire six km run continuously at Chennai's Marina Beach
June 26, 2026 17:26 IST
June 26, 2026 17:26 IST
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Tami Nadu CM Vijay officially flagged off the "Start Run, Stop Drugs" awareness marathon and administered a pledge to the participants
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Before anyone could realise, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, got down from the stage and started running amidst loud cheering by the enthusiastic participants
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He actively ran a six km anti-drug marathon with thousands of participants, breaking away from the traditional role of merely flagging off the event or performing a brief ceremonial run
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The 52-year-old Vijay, clad in athletic gear and sporting coolers, completed the entire six km run continuously at Chennai's Marina Beach
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He made history as the first sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to run such a distance alongside the public for a social cause
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Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Vijay also issued a strong call to action, urging citizens to unite in creating a drug-free, safe, and healthy state
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Before commencing the event, Vijay administered a pledge in which the participants took a solemn oath to abstain from drugs, educate their families and friends about the harmful effects of drug addition
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The pledge emphasised supporting the government's initiatives to eradicate drugs in Tamil Nadu and promised dedicated service towards the state's development and welfare of the people
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The chief minister also signed on the commitment board saying " Sports edu, drugs vidu" (Take up sports, give up drugs)