4 / 6

The phase will be rolled out in 1,545 schools, including 417 in cities, 163 in towns and district centres, 728 in rural areas, and 237 in remote and hilly areas. The breakfast scheme menu is designed to change daily to include a variety of breakfast items such as upma, kichadi, pongal, rava kesari or semiya kesari. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)