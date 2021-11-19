14 / 18

In October 2021, a convoy of three vehicles, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, ploughed into a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them. In the violence that followed, two BJP workers and the driver of one of the vehicles were killed. A journalist was also among those killed. UP Police have so far arrested 10 persons, including the minister’s son Ashish Mishra. (PTI Photo)