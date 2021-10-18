4 / 6

The aircraft started from Pune at 3.35 pm and did a flypast at Gateway of India, Worli Promenade and Andheri between 3.40 pm and 3.50 pm. Then they did a flypast at Goa between 4.25 pm and 4.35 pm and finally reached Bidar at 5.40 pm. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)