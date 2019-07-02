India News Sushma Swaraj moves to her new residence after vacating Lutyens house Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj moved out of her official residence in Delhi on June 29. Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has moved to her new residence in Dhawandeep building on Jantar Mantar road in New Delhi (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Swaraj on Saturday informed that she had moved out of her official residence in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal at her residence. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) "I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," Swaraj tweeted. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A veteran party leader, Sushma Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Swaraj, during her tenure, was quite popular on Twitter not only for proactively reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress but also for her witty replies. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)