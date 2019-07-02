Toggle Menu Sections
Sushma Swaraj moves to her new residence after vacating Lutyens househttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/sushma-swaraj-vacates-her-official-residence-in-delhi-5811525/

Sushma Swaraj moves to her new residence after vacating Lutyens house

Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj moved out of her official residence in Delhi on June 29.

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has moved to her new residence in Dhawandeep building on Jantar Mantar road in New Delhi (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

Swaraj on Saturday informed that she had moved out of her official residence in Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

Sushma Swaraj with her husband Swaraj Kaushal at her residence. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

"I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers," Swaraj tweeted. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

A veteran party leader, Sushma Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj delhi house, sushma swaraj moves out of delhi house, former external affairs minister sushma swaraj, indian express news

Swaraj, during her tenure, was quite popular on Twitter not only for proactively reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress but also for her witty replies. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli argues with umpires about review, fans call out DRS loophole
2 Wimbledon 2019: Bad boy Nick Kyrgios overcomes Jordan Thompson
3 Wimbledon 2019: Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem suffers Sam Querrey defeat