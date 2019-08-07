Toggle Menu Sections
Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours, leaders pay homage

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Sushma Swaraj passed away Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67. (PTI)

She is survived by husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri. (PTI)

Sushma Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the Modi-led BJP government during 2014-2019, opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was left out of the new Cabinet. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Her mortal remains were brought to her residence last night, before being taken to the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Swaraj's daughter Bansuri. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP veteran LK Advani, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad were present at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi where the last rites were held. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers his condolences. (PTI)

She remained politically senior to every important position-holder in the current BJP government. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

She was the country’s first full-time woman Foreign Minister.(Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

