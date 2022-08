2 / 8

The final check-up of explosives and related arrangements for the demolition of the towers continued on Saturday. All work related to placement of explosives and connecting them is already complete, officials told PTI. The only element remaining was interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder, from where the button would be pressed on Sunday, they said. In this image, traffic is seen proceeding normally on Saturday morning. A cloth has been used to demarcate the demolition zone. (Express Photo)