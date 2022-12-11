Congress’s show of strength as Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal’s CM
Updated: December 11, 2022 4:35:18 pm
Updated : December 11, 2022 4:35:18 pm
1 / 8
Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)
2 / 8
Newly sworn-in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greets his mother.
3 / 8
Sukhu, 58, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony under the open sky at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla. (Express photo by Amil Bhatnagar)
4 / 8
Senior party figures including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the swearing-in ceremony. (PTI)
5 / 8
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony. (PTI)
6 / 8
Sukhu was the party's state unit president from 2013 to 2019 and spoke his mind even if it was not to the liking of the party's tall leader Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister. (Express photo by Amil Bhatnagar)
7 / 8
Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election and said the party will fulfil its poll promises. He said the new government will "bring change". (PTI)
8 / 8
Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of opposition in the outgoing assembly, was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister. (Express photo by Amil Bhatnagar)