Suicide bomber blows himself up inside Pakistan mosque, over 40 dead
January 30, 2023 18:37 IST
A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. (AP/PTI)
The blast killed at least 46 people and wounded more than 100 others, mostly policemen, security and health officials said. (PTI Photo)
Workers and volunteers unload an injured victim of a suicide bombing from an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP/PTI)
An injured victim of a suicide bombing talks on his mobile phone after getting initial treatment outside a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP/PTI)
Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP/PTI)
An ambulance carries wounded people toward a hospital from a bomb explosion site in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.(AP/PTI)
Injured victims of a suicide bombing are transported toward a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP/PTI)