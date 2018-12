"We would consider our endeavour successful if, upon listening to these stories, you are encouraged to think of what Indianness is, and what you would like Indianness to be. You see, each one of us, at some point, has to make that deeply intimate choice. A personal and yet universal one as to which path should we take between the faith of the extremist, the religion of the moderate, and, yes, even the belief of the non-believer," said Anant Goenka. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)