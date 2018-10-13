Standing tall at 182 metres, India’s ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat ready for inauguration
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Congress MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP
- SportsIND vs WI 2nd Test LIVE: Pant, Rahane take India over 200
- Kamal Haasan: Will join hands with Congress if they break ties with DMK
- Entertainment#MeToo: Alok Nath to file defamation case against Vinta Nanda
- Case against Kollam Thulasi for saying 'tear in two women who enter Sabarimala'
- EntertainmentAlok Nath's wife submits complaint to register defamation case against Vinta Nanda
- EntertainmentInside Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding
- EntertainmentNana Patekar walks out of Housefull 4 amid sexual harassment allegations
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan 6 promo: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt discuss Ranbir Kapoor and wedding plans
- SportsIndia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live
- SportsSri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI Live
- SportsPlan A for Australia and World Cup: Rest key players
- TechnologyHuawei Mate 20 Pro image renders, full specifications leaked ahead of October 16 launch
- TechnologyAmazon Echo Plus and Echo Dot (3rd generation) now available for sale in India
- TechnologyFacebook accepts data of 30 million users stolen; here’s what you need to know and do
- LifestyleKangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 7 – Oct 13)
Advertisement