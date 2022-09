2 / 10

A model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose made by sculptor Arun Yogiraj and sporting memorabilia of the Commonwealth Games medallists gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the over 1,200 items that will be auctioned starting Saturday. Yogiraj, along with a team of artisans, had sculpted the monolithic 28-ft statue of Netaji, which was recently unveiled by Modi at India Gate. And he had in April gifted the PM a model statue of Bose. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)