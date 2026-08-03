SP legislators protest in UP Assembly over Ram temple donation row, paper leak
The protesting legislators said incidents of examination paper leaks had adversely affected students and demanded strict action against those responsible
August 3, 2026 13:58 IST
August 3, 2026 13:58 IST
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Samajwadi Party legislators on Monday staged a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises, accusing the BJP government of failing to act on the Ram temple donation theft issue and demanding action over paper leaks. (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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They held placards reading "NEET hai ya cheat hai" and "Daan ka paisa kahan milega, BJP ke khate me" during a protest (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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The Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs and MLCs alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the truth in the Ram temple donation matter and demanded a fair probe (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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Holding a donation box, the legislators also alleged that the BJP had betrayed the faith of devotees, demanded accountability over temple donations and sought a transparent investigation (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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Issues such as paper leaks, unemployment, inflation, fertiliser shortage, floods and alleged irregularities in reservation should be discussed in the House, they added (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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They also accused the government of curtailing the duration of the Monsoon session to avoid debate on public issues (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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The protesting legislators said incidents of examination paper leaks had adversely affected students and demanded strict action against those responsible (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
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The four-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Monday in Lucknow (Source: Photo by Vishal Srivastava)