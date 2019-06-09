India News Colours of rain: Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala After arriving in Kerala on June 8, the monsoon will take about a month and a half to cover the entire country. After a delay of a week, monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) After arriving in Kerala on June 8, the monsoon will take about a month and a half to cover the entire country. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) The news will augur well for the country as large parts have been witnessing agriculture distress and water levels in reservoirs in west and south India have dipped to low levels in the past few months. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) The delayed onset means that many parts of the country, up to central Indian region, were also likely to receive monsoon late, but the northern and eastern regions are still likely to get rains on their normal dates. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) The IMD said in the next two days many parts of southern India will start getting monsoon rains. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)