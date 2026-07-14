Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end fast as indefinite hunger strike enters day 17
According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg
July 14, 2026 14:56 IST
July 14, 2026 14:56 IST
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk entered the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In an interview with The Indian Express, Wangchuk said the Prime Minister should be sensitive to students’ concerns, and called for the issue to be debated in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament (Source: Photo by PTI)
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According to the health bulletin issued by the outfit, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the fast, and his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg (Source: Photo by PTI)
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Dipke said he urged Wangchuk to end the fast, but Wangchuk insisted the government should initiate dialogue instead of asking him to call off the protest (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Dipke further said that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal telephoned him to enquire about Wangchuk's health and expressed deep concern over his condition (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in New Delhi, said he and his party support the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and its demands, and that he will visit the protest site on July 16 (Source: Photo by PTI)
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In a post on X, Dipke shared that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also spoken to him and expressed concern over Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The outfit has also intensified preparations for its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and urged supporters to register their participation through its missed-call campaign (Source: Photo by PTI)