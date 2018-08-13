5 / 7

One of the longest-serving parliamentarians, Chatterjee, was a ten-time Lok Sabha MP–from 1971 to 2009–except, the 1984 election when he was defeated by Mamata Banerjee. In Pic: Former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam (L) presents the outstanding parliamentarian award for the year 2000 to the member of parliament Arjun Singh (R) as the speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chatterjee (C) looks on during a function to confer the awards for the year 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002 in the parliament house in New Delhi. (Express archive photo)