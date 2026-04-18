Smriti Irani accuses Congress of celebrating defeat of Women’s Reservation Bill
The Constitution Amendment Bill, which sought to operationalise women's reservation and increase the strength of the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House on Friday after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority
April 18, 2026 19:20 IST
April 18, 2026 19:20 IST
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Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Smriti Irani accused the Congress and its allies of celebrating the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill related to women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha
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She alleged that the opposition rejoiced over the denial of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, despite longstanding demands from women leaders across political parties.
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She said the bill, which sought to operationalise women’s reservation and increase the strength of the Lok Sabha, was defeated after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against
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Referring to a recent Congress media briefing, she questioned the party’s claim of supporting women’s political rights over decades, stating that the developments in Parliament reflected its actual intent
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She described the opposition’s stance as reflective of a feudal mindset, alleging that it treated constitutional rights as political favours rather than entitlements
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She also accused the Congress of failing to pass the women’s reservation bill during the UPA tenure, stating that the legislation had lapsed despite the party having the opportunity to ensure its passage
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At the same press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised remarks made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioning her reference to women being “used” and calling such language inappropriate
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He also criticised the DMK, alleging that by opposing the bill, its leaders have undermined the constitutional rights of women in Tamil Nadu