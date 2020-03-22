5 / 5

PM Modi thanked the people for responding to his call on janata curfew day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People joined hearts in thanking people leading the fight against coronavirus. I express my gratitude to the people of the nation.” In pic: Residents of Panchkula clap and beat utensils from the balconies and terraces of their houses at 5 pm on Janata Curfew Day. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)