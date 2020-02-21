1 / 7

Mahashivaratri or Herath as it is known in Kashmir, which falls on the intervening night of February 20-21, is a festival celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva and also marks the day of the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per legends, the festival also commemorates the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan. (Express photo:Shuaib Masoodi)