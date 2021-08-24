2 / 7

Referring to Thackeray’s recent speech, Narayan Rane had allegedly said on Monday, “He did not know the year of India’s independence. If I had been there, I would have slapped him.” | In Pic: Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)