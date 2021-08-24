Must Read
- Union minister Narayan Rane arrested for his remark against Maharashtra CM
- Explained: What is the procedure to arrest a cabinet minister in India?
- Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Joe Biden decides to stick with Aug 31 final pullout from Kabul
- Explained: The longstanding Narayan Rane-Uddhav Thackeray feud
- Washington Post columnist disses Indian food, Padma Lakshmi leads online clapback
Protests erupt over Union Minister Narayan Rane’s ‘slap Thackeray’ remarkAugust 24, 2021 11:14:33 pm
Best of Express
- Is Covid entering endemic stage in India? Here's what WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan says
- ‘PM selling crown jewels of country’: Rahul flays Centre over monetisation plan
- EntertainmentJuhi Chawla on daughter Jahnavi, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's keen interest in IPL: 'Our children have taken over what we started'
- EntertainmentUber young Salman Khan stars in this 80s bike ad, fan says 'old bhai was so handsome.' Watch
- TrendingWatch: Here's why this bride refused to enter her wedding venue
- TrendingThis Dr Strange scene from Spider-Man No Way Home trailer has desi memers hooked
- SportsRookie turned regular, how Siraj is unbreakable and undroppable
- SportsFormer India footballer Olympian Chandrasekharan dies aged 86
- OpinionWhat Indian lawmaking needs: More scrutiny, less speed
- The longstanding Rane-Uddhav feud, explained
- LifestyleDefinitely not 'one spice' food, say chefs after columnist describes Indian cuisine as such
- TechnologyPlanning to buy an iPhone or Apple Watch? You should probably wait till next month