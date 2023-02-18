Shinde faction wins Shiv Sena party name, symbol; Uddhav camp protests
Updated: February 18, 2023 21:24 IST
A day after Election Commission recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol has been stolen. (Express Photo)
The ECI Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted them the permission to use the name 'Shiv Sena' and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The poll body based its conclusion on the legislative majority, and as the Shinde faction wielded a clear majority across the state assembly and the Parliament, it was declared as the real Sena. (Express Photo)
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will retain the interim party name Shiv Sena UBT and the flaming torch as its poll symbol, the poll body said. (Express Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supporters celebrated the victory at the party's office in Sarasbaug, while other members of the camp celebrated outside the CM's official residence on Friday evening in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
Opposing the majority factor, the Thackeray camp argued that decision should be made as per the party constitution. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
Hundreds of UBT Sena workers, meanwhile, gathered outside Matoshree, the personal residence of Thackeray family in Bandra East to show their support to Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)