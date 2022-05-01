Must Read
- With Indian Express, now you have choice of subscription products and tenure
- 15 foreign militants among 62 killed in Valley this year, up from last year: Police
- Bihar CM Nitish says loudspeakers row 'nonsense', won't get into religious matter
- The Sunday Profile: Jignesh Mevani
- No polls, no problem for donors: Parties get Rs 648.48 crore of electoral bonds in April
- Patiala Violence: Despite intel inputs, cops failed to gauge build-up on social media
- P Chidambaram writes: Indianness is citizenship, not caste
- Dhoni took captaincy responsibility in the larger interest of CSK: Team official
Smoke engulfs Shimla as fire breaks out in Tutikandi forestMay 1, 2022 8:22:25 pm
Best of Express
- CitiesLoudspeaker is a social issue, not religious: Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad
- IndiaOsmania University 'refuses to permit' Rahul Gandhi visit, campus simmers
- EntertainmentKGF 2 crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becomes only the fourth Indian movie to do so
- EntertainmentVeteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised
- TrendingLove is in the air: Wedding plans awry, US couple marry aboard flight
- TrendingWith Mumbai Indian’s first win, congratulatory memes flood Twitter
- SportsIPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE
- SportsAfter Jadeja quit captaincy, Dhoni 'took responsibility in the larger interest of CSK'
- OpinionStop this violence
- Why Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghanistan
- LifestyleBella, Gigi Hadid stun at Prince Charles' Charity gala in New York City
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord Buds review: Surprisingly good for the price