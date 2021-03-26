Latest news
- In Bengal election season, artistes lend a tune to song written during CAA protests
- SC stands up for voicing disapproval, backs editor Patricia Mukhim
- Economy in new fiscal: RBI stays with forecast, says surge won’t impact growth
- Married off at 14, Rajasthan woman gets lifeline from court 8 years later
- Riots case: Delhi court questions police on witness statements
- Suez Canal crisis: 10 pics that show how this wedged cargo ship has put global trade in peril
Baker Hostel, Room No 24: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s days in CalcuttaMarch 26, 2021 7:30:20 am
- PM in Dhaka today, Hasina advisor: ‘India is most important neighbour’
- Despite Pangong de-escalation, China threat remains: Army chief
- EntertainmentSaina box office prediction: Parineeti Chopra film to fare well at the ticket counters despite the pandemic
- EntertainmentArjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend a cosy get-together with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan
- TrendingWatch: Tiger climbs tree to hunt monkey, primate's reaction leaves netizens amused
- TrendingTamil Nadu cop stops biker on highway, the kind reason is winning the internet
- SportsFrom spiker to fast bowler: How lanky Prasidh Krishna became the newest pace sensation
- SportsIndia share honours with Oman in first international friendly after lockdown
- OpinionCalculated to backfire: Maths and physics can’t be optional for engineering entrance
- Will the low fatality rate of second Covid wave hold for long?
- Lifestyle'I am always editing, captioning his photos': Athiya on giving social media tips to father Suniel Shetty
- TechnologyRealme 8 Pro review: Is this the best phone to pick under Rs 20,000?