Automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) unveiled the concept of its ambitious electric SUV ‘eVX’, which is slated to hit the market by 2025 on the first day of the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. In photo: Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki and Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi pose with the new vehicle. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)