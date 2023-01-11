EVs hog limelight as Auto Expo returns after a gap of three years
Updated: January 11, 2023 20:31 IST
Automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) unveiled the concept of its ambitious electric SUV ‘eVX’, which is slated to hit the market by 2025 on the first day of the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. In photo: Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki and Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi pose with the new vehicle. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
The company's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India is among the major manufacturers participating in the show that has returned after three years having been hit by the Covid pandemic,
The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV in Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Hyundai Motor India launched its all electric model Ioniq 5 priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
The model is based on the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
BYD launches BYD SEAL, at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. Chinese electric carmaker BYD India on Wednesday said it is planning to launch its luxury sedan BYD Seal in the country during the last quarter of 2023. (PTI Photo)
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland has showcased seven advanced mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023. In photos: Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal and other dignitaries during unveiling of new SWITCH Intelligent Electric Vehicles (IeV) series at the Auto Expo 2023. (PTI Photo)
Boston Dynamics’ robot 'Spot' at Hyundai's pavilion during the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
This edition of the expo kicks off with press days on January 11-12 followed by general public days from January 13-18. In photo: Unveiling of Toyota's LAND CRUISER at Auto Expo 2023. (PTI photo)