India News Kashmir turmoil escalates as mobile internet services snapped, section 144 imposed The developments come days after the evacuation of tourists and Amarnath Yatris from the state and have triggered panic in the Valley. The Jammu & Kashmir government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with immediate effect from Monday midnight i.e. August 5 and said it will continue to remain in force until further orders. Late Sunday evening, mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were suspended in Srinagar. The order comes minutes after mainstream leaders in the state including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for Monday as a precautionary measure.