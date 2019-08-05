Kashmir turmoil escalates as mobile internet services snapped, section 144 imposed

Toggle Menu Sections
The developments come days after the evacuation of tourists and Amarnath Yatris from the state and have triggered panic in the Valley.

The Jammu & Kashmir government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with immediate effect from Monday midnight i.e. August 5 and said it will continue to remain in force until further orders. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Late Sunday evening, mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were suspended in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The order comes minutes after mainstream leaders in the state including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for Monday as a precautionary measure. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The developments come days after the evacuation of tourists and Amarnath Yatris from the state and have triggered panic in the Valley. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

