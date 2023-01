5 / 9

According to the weather office, ‘very dense fog’ is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’. Here is a picture of a group of women working on their farm land in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)