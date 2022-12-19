CBI probe on, school job aspirants hold protest in Kolkata
Updated: December 19, 2022 10:56:13 pm
Job aspirants in West Bengal government schools belonging to around nine organisations organised a joint rally in Kolkata on Monday to assert their demands amidst CBI probe in school jobs scam. In this picture, agitators hold a poster which states, "We have been cheated by the CM office. Who will take the responsibility?"(Express Photo by Partha Paul)
The protesters, here, demand an investigation into the 2014 examinations, which brought forward a recruitment scam in the SSC and the Primary Education Board. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
In this picture, protest organisers hold a banner which questions West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's silence over the entire situation. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Early this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in 14 locations which included the residences of West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA among others. The search was a part of its investigation into the alleged scam in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC). (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Here, a man participates in the protest by holding a poster which asks the government to "keep words given to the Press Club." (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
The ED had seized Rs 20 crore from the house of a close associate of Chatterjee, who has been one of the most trusted lieutenants of Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. He was arrested in the case in July this year. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
It was during Chatterjee’s tenure as the state education minister that the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the SSC and the Primary Education Board took place. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
He faced corruption charges for having allegedly ensured in exchange for money jobs for candidates with lower marks rather than those making it to the merit lists. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Taken into custody on September 16 this year, he recently pleaded for his bail before a CBI court. however, the CBI prayed for extending his judicial remand, following which the court reserved the order on the prayers. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Chatterjee, who held the ministerial positions in Parliamentary Affairs, Industry, and Commerce when he was arrested, was relieved of his duties by the Mamata Banerjee government following his arrest by the ED. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
The Trinamool Congress also removed him from all posts he held in the party, including that of its secretary general. Here, a banner asserts the grim situation of waitlisted candidates of WBGDRB 2017, who are demanding "appointment." (Express Photo by Partha Paul)