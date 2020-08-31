Top news
- Pune: Man assaulted at date set up on gay dating app
- Dr Padmavati, among India’s top cardiologists, dies at 103
- Governor responds to TMC poster: ‘Main bhi hoon na’
- Covid cases in Delhi cross 2,000 mark after 50 days
- After SC order, 2 state-run universities to hold final-year exams
- Bangla Sahib gurdwara gets a pharmacy
Scenes from last day of August lockdown in West Bengal, violators taken to taskUpdated: August 31, 2020 5:15:04 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessIndia GDP Q1 Data: India's economic growth slips 23.9%
- I will respectfully pay the fine of Re 1: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
- EntertainmentManiyarayile Ashokan review: A half-baked slice-of-life movie
- TrendingBill Gates bakes special cake for friend Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday
- Trending'Neighbour of the year': Man draws racetrack for boy cycling on his driveway, wins praise online
- SportsIndia, Russia share online Chess Olympiad trophy after server outage
- SportsUS Open returns with pullouts and restrictions at fanless Meadows
- OpinionChina's strategy of economic self-reliance, under label of 'dual circulation', has been sharpened by pandemic
- Covid vaccine tracker: FDA says could approve shot before phase-3 trials are completed
- LifestyleAnkita Lokhande looks lovely in this baby pink sari; see pics
- TechnologyThe best external hard drives in 2020 for Windows, Mac