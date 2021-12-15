MUST READ
- IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries
- Explained: Kohli, BCCI, Rohit, and Indian cricket's captaincy controversy
- Opinion: Democracy is flailing in India
- MoS Ajay Mishra abuses journalist over question about jailed son
- Explained: Who is Leena Nair, Chanel’s new Indian-origin CEO?
- Karan Johar tests negative: 'My home no Covid hotspot, hosted 8 people'
Sardar Patel death anniversary: Remembering India’s ‘Iron Man’Updated: December 15, 2021 5:34:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries
- SportsKohli contradicts Ganguly, says 'I was never told not to give up T20 captaincy'
- EntertainmentKaran Johar tests negative: 'My home is no Covid hotspot, hosted intimate gathering of 8 people'
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at gurudwara ahead of Brahmastra poster launch, see photos
- Trending'Gone but not forgotten': CRPF jawans turn up at wedding of slain soldier’s sister, watch
- Trending'It just needed to be done': US man brings truckload of food for tornado victims
- SportsVirat Kohli contradicts Sourav Ganguly, says ‘I was never told not to give up T20 captaincy’
- Sports'BCCI received it very nicely': Virat Kohli on relinquishing India's T20I captaincy
- OpinionWhat the 1971 refugees have to do with Indian politics today
- How did Turkey's economy go so wrong?
- LifestyleZendaya dazzles in a gown with spider web embroidery, designed especially for her
- TechnologyAsus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED review: Built for creators, designers