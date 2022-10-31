Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: Nation pays homage to Iron Man of India
Updated: October 31, 2022 9:52:41 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Monday. (PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Sardar Patel at Parliament. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
The cultural programmes planned across the country as part of Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations were cancelled in view of the tragedy in Morbi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a Run For Unity event, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Delhi L-G V K Saxena. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Shah also took part in celebrations at New Delhi's Sardar Patel Vidyalaya. Here he is seen with the school's principal Anuradha Joshi. (PTI)
In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath played cricket after inaugurating the Sardar Patel National Divyang T20 Cup tournament, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. (PTI)
Participants in Delhi's Run for Unity event take selfies in front of floral decorations celebrating Sardar Patel's 147th birth anniversary. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Participants at the Run for Unity event in Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)