Samrat Choudhary expands Bihar cabinet as 32 NDA ministers take oath in Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several senior NDA leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony in Patna
Updated: May 7, 2026 14:41 IST
Updated : May 7, 2026 14:41 IST
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Ministers from the BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies were sworn in on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna during a major expansion of the Bihar cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office to the newly inducted ministers during the ceremony attended by senior leaders of the ruling alliance (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Among those who took oath were Vijay Kumar Sinha, Shrawon Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Dilip Jaiswal, Leshi Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav and Nitish Mishra, along with several other leaders from NDA constituent (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was also among the ministers inducted into the expanded cabinet (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several senior NDA leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony in Patna (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The cabinet expansion came months after the NDA registered a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing 202 seats in the 243-member House (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Within the alliance, the BJP emerged with 89 seats while the JD(U) secured 85, with other NDA partners including the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha contributing to the coalition’s dominant majority (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The 2025 election result handed the NDA a dominant three-fourths majority, while the Mahagathbandhan was restricted to just 35 seats (Source: Photo by PTI)