As cops stop Samajwadi Party’s march to Vidhan Sabha, Akhilesh & MLAs sit in protest
Updated: September 19, 2022 3:34:35 pm
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday took out a foot march against the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, with party president Akhilesh Yadav leading the march from the SP office to the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
The party leaders, however, were stopped midway amid heavy police deployment and barricading. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Prevented from proceeding further, Akhilesh, along with other SP MLAs and leaders holding placards, sat on a dharna near the barricading and held a mock Assembly session at 11 am. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Samajwadi Party leaders also observed a two-minute silence in honour of sitting and former MLAs who passed away recently, similar to how it is done in the Legislative Assembly. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
The SP chief alleged that the foot march was stopped because “the government was afraid of answering its questions”. Akhilesh said that from now on the Samajwadi Party would continue to make the government answerable for various issues in the state “be it on the road or inside the Assembly”. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
During the protest march, SP leaders raised issues of law and order, unemployment, and farmers’ woes. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)
After the house was adjourned for the day, Akhilesh Yadav, along with his MLAs and other party leaders, returned to the party office to prepare for the next round of action, sources said. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)