India News Safdarjung Tomb gets its fountains back after decades The arches and minarets of the 18-century Mughal-era monument, the Safdarjung Tomb, now stand awashed in the light of 213 "technologically advanced LEDs". Delhi evenings which recently got a bit more attractive with the 'architectural illumination' of the historic Safdarjung Tomb has also got back its nine fountains restored after several decades. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The timings for fountain is daily from 6am to 9am and from 5pm to 9pm. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The arches and minarets of the 18-century Mughal-era monument, the Safdarjung Tomb, now stand awashed in the light of 213 "technologically advanced LEDs". (Express photo: Amit Mehra) The tomb is illuminated daily from 7:13 till 11pm. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort are also expected to be upgraded. The Archaeological Survey of India has previously undertaken similar initiatives at the Red Fort, the Humayun's Tomb, and the Purana Qila in Delhi.(Express photo: Amit Mehra)